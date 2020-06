SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the two victims killed in the shooting at Bunn-O-Matic yesterday.

Christopher Aumiller, 25, of Springfield, and William “Bill” Gibbons, 61, of Springfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Bill Gibbons

An autopsy revealed both individuals died from multiple gunshot wounds.

These deaths are under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.