DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Coroner’s Office said the 19-year-old killed in a Monday crash has been identified.

They identified the teenager as Rebecca Urbeck of Tuscola. State Police said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Monday on U.S. Route 36 near 300 East Road in Douglas County. They said Urbeck was driving eastbound on Rt. 36 when she crossed the line into the westbound lane and hit a semi-truck.