BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a woman who was found dead inside a car in Bloomington on Tuesday.

Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified the woman as 46-year-old Brittany Mitchell of Normal. Mitchell was found inside a car that was parked in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue; she was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.

Yoder said the autopsy results indicated that Mitchell’s cause of death are pending the results of toxicology tests. She and and the Bloomington Police Department are still investigating.