Coroner: Human remains identified

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner said human remains found in Indianola in April have been identified.

Coroner Jane McFadden said the remains were identified as 31-year-old Anthony Rauch of Paris, IL. She said the identification was made through DNA analysis and an autopsy that was previously conducted. She also said this is being investigated as a homicide.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (217) 446-8477.