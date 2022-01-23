Coroner: human remains found after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered among the debris of a house fire near Buffalo.

The fire happened early Saturday morning on Cass Road near Buffalo Hart Road. By the time firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames and due to the extensive damage, it is unknown if the house was occupied.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon will examine the remains on Monday. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal are assisting in the investigation.