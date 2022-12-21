PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Coroner’s Office said a Paris man who was homeless died from hypothermia on Wednesday.

Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett said 911 dispatchers were informed at 6:35 a.m. that the man, identified as 61-year-old George W. Heath, had been found unresponsive at a home on North Austin Street. The person who found him was the homeowner who had been allowing Health to stay there until they could find a place for Heath to live.

Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance responded to the call but determined Heath had died and summoned Barrett to the scene.

Barrett said an investigation determined that despite the homeowner’s offer to allow him to stay at his house, Heath refused to stay inside the home. Heath instead accepted an alternate option of staying in an unfinished detached garage detached. Barrett said Heath had set up a tent inside the garage and was using a small space heater to try to stay warm, but temperatures during the night had dropped into the low 20s. The space heater could not prevent Heath from freezing to death.