URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department and Champaign County Coroner released on Wednesday new information about an Urbana Middle School student who died the previous day.

Urbana Police officials said the student, a 12-year-old boy, was found unresponsive in a hallway around 12:41 p.m. School staff provided first aid to the student until they were joined by emergency personnel from the Urbana Police and Fire Departments. The student was taken to Carle Hospital but passed away shortly after arriving. Coroner Duane Northrup said he is finishing up an autopsy to determine how the student died.

Urbana Police added that at this point in the investigation, there is nothing to indicate that any foul play, malicious or criminal actions had anything to do with the death. They extended their sincere condolences to the student’s friends and family and to school staff members who knew him.

The school, meanwhile, lowered its American flag to half-staff on Wednesday. A school staff member said the gesture was to honor the boy and to honor those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor exactly 81 years prior.

School officials said there would not be a vigil on Wednesday, but they are working on plans for an event during the school day on Thursday. Students were not in school on Wednesday to allow them and staff to process the news and grieve.