SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man has died after he was injured at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Monday.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said it was reported the 55-year-old victim was working with an HVAC system when he sustained blunt force and burn injuries. The man was taken by ambulance to Springfield Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient.

The man later died at 3:27 p.m.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.