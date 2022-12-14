SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old female pedestrian has died following what the Sangamon County Coroner described only as an “incident” on Tuesday.

Coroner Jim Allmon said the incident happened on Durkin Drive near the intersection with Lawrence Avenue. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment and was admitted, but died just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until her family is notified. The death remains under investigation with an autopsy scheduled for Thursday.