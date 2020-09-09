Coroner confirms one dead after motorcycle crash

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — The McClean County Coroner says a 23-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing Tuesday night on Illinois Route 150.

A press release from Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said her office was notified of the incident at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday. It happened on the southbound Rivian Parkway / Route 150 just south of College Avenue.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office, state police, and the Normal Fire Department were already at the scene.

The 23-year-old was pronounced deceased at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

He was the only person riding the motorcycle. His name has been withheld pending notification to his family.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

