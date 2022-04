CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a man was killed in a crash near Chatham Saturday night.

Allmon was called to Palm Road near the intersection with New City Road and pronounced a 27-year-old man from Glenarm dead at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and the man’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The crash and death are being investigated by Allmon’s office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.