CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Duane Northrup has confirmed the identity of the man found dead in Kaufman Lake.

In a release, Northrup said the man was 23-year-old Jeremy Wallace of Chicago. He said Wallace was pronounced dead at the lake near West Springfield Avenue and Ginger Bend Drive.

Wallace had been reported missing earlier this month. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. His death is under investigation.