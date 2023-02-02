CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside at the 2000 block of W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday morning.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the homeless man discovered dead behind the Ruler Foods store was identified as 59-year-old Michael A. Arvola. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 10 a.m.

Preliminary investigation by the coroner’s office and Champaign Police Department did not indicate any foul play or trauma. Next of kin has been notified by the coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility in Urbana, Illinois. The circumstances surrounding this death are under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 217-351-4545 or Crimestoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS).

This is an ongoing investigation.