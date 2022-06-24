SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed a man’s death that occurred late Thursday night.

Officials say that the 26-year-old male arrived at the emergency room after sustaining what appeared to be sharp force injury wounds. He was announced dead shortly after his arrival at 11:19 p.m.

This death is being investigated as a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for later Friday.

The Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police are currently handling the investigation.