Coroner confirms 1 death after late-night shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the death of a 43-year-old man who was shot on Monday night.

Springfield Police said they were sent to the 2100 block of Adlai Stevenson Drive at around 9:25 p.m. in response to a Shotspotter alert and several citizen calls to report that a person was shot. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the male victim with a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victim was pronounced dead at around 11:35 p.m. by emergency room staff.

An autopsy will be done today. The identity of the victim will be released by the Sangamon County Coroner following the autopsy.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.