DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner said an autopsy was done for a 2-month-old boy that was found unresponsive on Monday.

Officers said the baby was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive at his home on East Division Street.

Coroner Michael Day said an autopsy done Wednesday did show any indication of trauma, violent injury or intentional wrong doing. The cause of death has not yet been released.