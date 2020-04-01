Coroner announces coronavirus deaths

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The coroner has announced two deaths from COVID-19.

Coroner Amy Winans announced the death during a Wednesday press conference. She said a man and woman in their 80’s from Christian County died from the virus. They were not related. The coroner’s office is still investigating their deaths. Names of the deceased are being withheld until all family members have been notified.

These are the first two deaths in the county from the virus. There are a total of 14 confirmed cases in the county. Officials said that is as of 5 p.m. Tuesday night. They said they will have updated numbers Wednesday night.

EMA Director Greg Nimmo said everyone is adjusting right now with the pandemic. They are working with local and state partners. He continued to say thank you to the medical professionals and other people who are on the front lines to make sure everyone is cared for right now. “We’re tired, but we are still fighting,” he said.