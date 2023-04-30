SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of a 57-year-old Springfield man who was involved in a pedestrian vs. motor vehicle incident.

It happened at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and West Washington Street in Springfield on Friday evening, April 28. Allmon said the man was transported by EMS to HSHS St. John’s Hospital emergency room where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 9:36 p.m.

The man’s identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, May 1.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Springfield Police Department continue to investigate the situation.