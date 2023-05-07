SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed over the weekend that a 45-year-old man died in a motorcycle accident.

It happened at the intersection of W. Lawrence Avenue and S. Walnut Street in Springfield. The man was transported by EMS after his motorcycle collided with a car.

Allmon said the man was pronounced dead at 12:29 p.m. at Springfield Memorial Hospital by emergency room staff shortly after his arrival.

Officials said the man’s identity is being withheld, pending next of kin notification. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, May 8.

The Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department continue to investigate the situation.