EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett recently released details on the death of an 18-year-old following a UTV accident on Tuesday night.

911 dispatchers were notified of the accident at around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Vermilion Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Paris Ambulance and the Edgar County Sheriffs Department all responded to the call.

Zachary E. W. Warrick of Indianapolis, Indiana, was transported to the emergency room of Paris Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:38 a.m. on Wednesday.

The coroner said Warrick was one of two passengers in a Polaris Ranger crew cab side by side that was driven by a third occupant on a private property on North 2025th Street, south of Vermilion, Illinois.

According to the coroner, during the accident, all three occupants were ejected from the vehicle which rolled over and came to rest on top of Warrick.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning in Champaign, Illinois, by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao. It showed the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the abdomen.