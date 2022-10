DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, reports the identity of an individual that drowned.

McFadden reports that Anero Woods of Oakwood, an 18-year-old, drowned in Kickapoo State Park.

His family is aware, and an autopsy will take place on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s office and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue investigating Wood’s death.