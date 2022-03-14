SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the death of an 11-year-old boy who was taken to a Springfield hospital on Saturday.

Allmon said Cameron Bentley was pronounced dead at around 3:25 p.m. by emergency room staff, shortly after his arrival.

An autopsy was done Monday and preliminary findings suggest the child died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Allmon, the death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department and initial indications suggest this death is the result of a horrific accident.