CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a 10-year-old Springfield boy died after an ATV incident in Menard County.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said the boy was brought in Monday by EMS. He was pronounced dead by emergency room staff around 7:45 p.m. that night.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. The child’s name has not been released.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Menard County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate this incident.