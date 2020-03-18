1  of  4
Breaking News
Trump wins Illinois Republican Primary AP calls Illinois, Florida for Biden Universities explore other options for commencement ceremony One person dies from coronavirus in Illinois
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Full Election Results

Coronavirus testing available at CampusTown Urgent Care

News

More medical help for people who may have symptoms

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– More medical help is available for people who may have symptoms of coronavirus. CampusTown Urgent Care is offering screenings and lab testing for COVID-19. They are testing people who are symptomatic or have direct confirmed exposure. They have signs on their door to alert people to call before entering the building. They say testing will continue while supplies remain available. The practice manager says there is a national shortage on testing supplies. Because of that shortage, they are using CDC guidelines to find out who qualifies.

CampusTown Urgent Care says the turn around time for getting test results is about three days, but they’re working to cut down that time to one to two days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.