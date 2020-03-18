Coronavirus testing available at CampusTown Urgent Care

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– More medical help is available for people who may have symptoms of coronavirus. CampusTown Urgent Care is offering screenings and lab testing for COVID-19. They are testing people who are symptomatic or have direct confirmed exposure. They have signs on their door to alert people to call before entering the building. They say testing will continue while supplies remain available. The practice manager says there is a national shortage on testing supplies. Because of that shortage, they are using CDC guidelines to find out who qualifies.

CampusTown Urgent Care says the turn around time for getting test results is about three days, but they’re working to cut down that time to one to two days.