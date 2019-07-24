Corn makes for dangerous rural road season

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An intersection near Sidney has people on social media talking about safety on county roads.

The reason they’re talking is because two near crashes have taken place there in the last two days. And there is not even a stop sign.

It’s the intersection of County Road 1200 and County Road 2000, just north of Sidney. The combination of tall corn stalks and lack of a stop sign there has made for some close calls.

While four-way intersections have stop signs to combat that, some “T-intersections” are without them. Looking at the intersection in question, wide run-off areas make it possible for drivers to cut the corner without slowing down. Champaign County Highway Engineer Jeff Blue says the nature of those intersections is supposed to prevent that.

“They’re supposed to come to a stop,” says Blue. “That’s what the rules of the road say. If you look it up on the state website is that the person entering cannot cross the traffic without yielding the right of way to the vehicles on the through street.”

Blue added that individual townships make the call on putting signs at T-intersections. While no one knows who the driver was the broke the rules, one person thinks it’s a good time for all drivers to be reminded of the law.

“As a young kid, I’ve always been told to stop even if there’s not a stop sign,” says local Laurie Callaway. “Especially around the corn. I mean, these big trucks and grain bins and stuff, they cannot slow down. I’ve just always been told to stay over in your lane and stop.”

One neighbor contacted the Highway Department about the intersection, hoping to see some signage be put up soon.