Corn field vandalized at county road intersection

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — Corn stalks on the corner of a county road were chopped down by a vandal.

While safety may have been on the mind of whoever did this, it was illegal and the highway department is looking for the culprit. It happened at the corner of 1800 North and 1300 East in Monticello Township.

Jake Lieb, the farmer who owns the land, found 1/8th of an acre hacked down. Neither he or the township highway commissioner reported this to the police yet.

Lieb says, “I drove by and saw it this morning. Of course the first reaction was irritation and anger.” He looked out his truck window to see more than 1,000 of his corn stalks slashed down to the ground. Immediately he called Monticello Township Highway Commissioner Charlie Montgomery to find out what happened.

Montgomery says, “You can see the stocks just laying on the ground. They didn’t pull them out or clean them up. They just cut it to try to create vision at this intersections I assume.”

Without permission, somebody cut down the corn. The motive is unknown, but Montgomery can assume what was behind it. He says, “I think they wanted to make sure it was easy to see.”

Tall corn that blocks drivers’ view at intersections has caused deadly accidents in central Illinois. But Lieb doesn’t think this is the right way to go about fixing the problem. He says, “I understand that intersections this time of year are dangerous and visibility can be reduced from tall corn but you can’t take matters into your own hands and destroy somebody’s property.”

Farmers already faced flooding setbacks during planting season this year.

Lieb says, “This spring was a real challenge getting the crop in. To say the least it was very poor conditions.”

While this vandalism is only a loss of a couple hundred dollars, Lieb believes it’s the principal of the issue that matters more and he has just one request. He says, “I would urge people if they feel there’s a dangerous intersection and something can be done, contact the township commissioner or the farmer and we’ll get it taken care of.”

Montgomery says people have called him in the past to report problems.

Each time, farmers have cooperated to cut the corn and improve visibility.