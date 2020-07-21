Cooling centers offer relief from the heat

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With heat indexes expected to approach the 100s at the end of the week, several service agencies are opening their doors as a cooling center for people in need this summer.

In Danville, The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County announced Friday they will offer their facility at 100 North Franklin Street as a cooling center to the general public when the head index is 100 degree Fahrenheit or higher. They are open 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m on Tuesdays through Fridays.

C-U at Home will offer the same, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., at The Pheonix, 70 East Washington Street. Their director told WCIA they plan to open as a cooling center on days with heat indexes over 100 degrees.

People can also take advantage of splash pads located at two Champaign Park District locations: Hessel and Douglas parks.

The Oasis Day Center also serves as a cooling center, at 243 W Cerro Gordo Street in Decatur. They are managed by Heritage Behavioral Health Center, and are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.