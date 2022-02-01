Convicted drug, gun trafficker sentenced in federal court

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man convicted of trafficking heroin and methamphetamine and illegally possessing a gun during said trafficking was sentenced to 65 years in federal prison on Monday for his crimes.

37-year-old Deon Evans of Markham, Ill. was convicted in January of traveling from Markham to a gas station in Gillman on two occasions in 2016 to sell heroin. While heading north on Interstate 57 after the second occasion, Evans was stopped by State Troopers, who found in Evans’ car the cash from the recent drug sale, two loaded guns, an extra magazine and 173 ecstasy pills that contained meth.

At Evans’ sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce determined that Evans was involved in the trafficking of eight to 24 guns and also found that Evans obstructed justice by providing false testimony during his case. Evans faced mandatory consecutive 25-year sentences for the separate offenses of carrying a gun while distributing heroin and carrying a gun while in possession of and intending to distribute meth.

Evans’ sentence was enhanced because of a 2007 conviction in Iowa for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during that crime.

“Unfortunately, gun violence and deadly opioids, such as the heroin distributed in this case, continue to represent a danger to our communities here in the Central District of Illinois,” said Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller, who represented the government at sentencing. “We will continue to support our federal and local law enforcement partners in pursuing these prosecutions in order to deter this dangerous behavior.”