Convenient care temporarily closing

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital will be temporarily closing their Convenient Care Clinic out of caution due to the amount of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases expanding throughout Illinois.

This closure is being done to consolidate designated services and align resources to ensure St. Anthony’s can meet current and future patient needs.

The Convenient Care walk-in clinic will be closed on April 6 at 8 p.m until further notice.

All other outpatient services in this building will remain open at this time (including the diagnostic lab and imaging services offered in the Convenient Care suite). However, diagnostic services in the Health Center will now only be offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Health Center will be closed on weekends and holidays.