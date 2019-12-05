Controversy continues over wind farm

NEWMAN, IL. (WCIA) — Construction is underway for a wind farm in Douglas County, but it’s not without controversy.

EDP Renewables’ Harvest Ridge Wind Farm will open in early 2020 just north of Newman. The Douglas County Board voted in the proposal earlier this year.

Some in Newman are against the wind farm, and said they are concerned about preserving the farm land in the area.

EDP Renewables said the farm will generate power for around 73,000 homes, and will pay up to $50 million in property tax payments to the surrounding communities.