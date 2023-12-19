URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana City Council is moving forward with plans to open a community for the homeless with health conditions, but Tuesday night’s meeting was filled with people who said they don’t feel heard in their opposition.

Council members voted six to one to put Hope Village to a final, deciding vote in the new year. Crews have already started the construction process near the Carver Park neighborhood.

Opponents of Hope Village said the developments retention pond is a hazard, and the access road which connects to Carver Drive will be a traffic nuisance for the neighbors.

“They don’t hear the people,” said housing advocate Terry Townsend, who spoke at the City Council meeting. “This could be a raw deal for taxpayers. Thus far, I think the City Council of Urbana, they mean well. I think they’ve been hoodwinked. They’ve been bamboozled.”

Townsend said he was an early backer of Hope Village. The development will house 30 people who are without homes and have health conditions.

Urbana City Council Member James Quisenberry said voting in favor to move the project to a final vote on Jan. 2 wasn’t an easy decision.

“I know personally for myself, I’m really supportive of the concept of Hope Village,” Quisenberry said, “but I’ve had some challenges with how the engagement has gone with the neighborhood.”

Quisenberry said neighbors in Carver Park, on the south edge of Hope Village, have felt left out of the loop.

“[There are] neighbors in that area that don’t feel like they’ve been heard,” he said, “or they’ve been able to have the kind of influence they wanted to have on something that’s going to be literally next door to them.”

Critics said they aren’t against the concept of the village, but the impacts it could have on the surrounding neighborhoods when it comes to traffic and the retention pond.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the developers have done a lot to appease neighbors.

“I’ve never seen such a concerted effort to meet just about every demand or every concern that surrounding neighborhoods have expressed,” she said.

Townsend said it hasn’t been enough, even asking the University of Illinois to pull out from its financial backing.

“There’s too many unknowns here,” Townsend said. “We wish them well, but the University of Illinois would do better by diverting its money to something that we know has a proven track record.”

Urbana officials said the location was up to the operators of Hope Village, and they will not abandon the surrounding neighborhoods just as they won’t abandon the homeless community.

“This serves the broader community,” Marlin said. “And it’s not just Urbana residents or former residents who will be living there.”

Officials said if there is enough opposition from people around Hope Village, there could be a need for a super majority vote. But with the six to one vote last night, it is looking like a done deal.