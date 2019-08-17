Controlled burning training taking place at Eagle Creek resort complex

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is teaming up with the Illinois Fire Service Institute and Army Corps of Engineers to host controlled burning training exercises for local fire departments.

The classes will take place at the Eagle Creek Resort complex August 17, August 24 and August 25. The area near the resort complex, including the nearby lakeshore area, will be closed to the public during the training exercises.

The debris removal afterward will help the IDNR move forward on plans to redevelop the resort site.

Eagle Creek Resort closed nearly a decade ago due to mold and financial problems. When it opened in the late 1980s, the lease agreement included the state paying for demolition.