Contested election gets special prosecutor

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — In December, sheriff candidate Jim Root decided to take matters to court after losing the election by one vote and claiming he should have won.

Since then, Root has argued in court, after a discovery recount, he should have won by five votes.

Tony Brown and his attorney say the recount actually shows Brown still won, but by four votes instead of just one and, for that reason, the case should be dismissed.

A special prosecutor was just appointed to represent the county clerk’s office. It will be the next to respond to the lawsuit, then a judge will decide how, or if, to move forward.