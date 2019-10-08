Contest uses art to explore leadership

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Students will be able to use their artistic talents to explore the meaning of leadership, thanks to a statewide art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education.

The theme of the contest is “Leadership is an Art.” Students from kindergarten through high school can let their imaginations run wild to come up with posters and are encouraged to portray famous leaders as artists, for instance.

The top 18 designs will be displayed at the museum throughout 2020 and a single winner will be used as a poster sent to all schools during Illinois Arts Education Week, March 16-22.

Artwork may be submitted now through December 2. The winners will be announced on February 12, which is Lincoln’s birthday.

The winner will also be recognized at an ISBE Board meeting, a framed copy will hang in the Board office, and the winner will be recognized at the fall 2020 conference of the Illinois Art Education Association.

“Art and leadership go hand in hand,” said Melissa Coultas, acting executive director. “Art teaches creative ways of looking at the world and of solving problems that leaders face, while great works of art can inspire people to appreciate moments of true leadership.”

Submissions must be 14 inches high by 11 inches wide in portrait orientation (that is, taller than it is wide). They cannot feature copyrighted characters such as Batman.

“Art supports students in thinking outside of the box, learning about history and the world around them, and expressing themselves,” said State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Carmen I. Ayala.

“These skills are necessary for effective leadership, which is this year’s contest theme.”

For more information, click here.