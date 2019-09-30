Contest to receive new roof

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An area business is paying it forward by providing a family in need with new roofing. For the fourth consecutive year, Bash Pepper Roofing Company is holding Roof Rescue.
At the end of the year, the company gives away a roof to a family in need within C-U. Last year, more than 120 people applied and two lucky families received new roofs worth about $12,000.
You can apply or nominate a family in need. A panel of judges will pick the winner October 30 and the winner will be announced November 1.
For more information, click here.