CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Restaurants are offering a new service to make business even safer. It’s called contactless delivery. Customers place an order, pay with credit card, and get food delivered without ever coming in contact with the driver. Jet’s Pizza is one of several businesses who started this option recently. Businesses say it’s one of many efforts they’re making to help control the spread of coronavirus.
They want customers to take precautions too. They are encouraging customers to wash their hands before they eat, don’t double dip if sharing food, and try not to go back for seconds.