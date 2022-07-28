CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Renovations at Champaign’s International Prep Academy are set to end soon.

Since the approval of the $183 million referendum, the campus has welcomed a new building and plaza that connects with the original school. The addition will will house grades K-5 and share the new common areas with the middle grades.

District officials are most excited about the new collaborative classroom set-up for the lower grade levels.

“I think IPA being the last of the projects, it’s certainly not the least. We were able to apply a lot of the lessons learned that we spent four years together learning along side the district,” said Capital Projects Manager Sandra Roesler. “We have far, far, far improved bus pick-up and drop-off. The bus pick-up and drop-off is separated from the students. It offers much safer access to the building. It’s got a longer queuing lane.”

Outdoor areas at the new school will be separated by grade. IPA will be back in session on August 18th.