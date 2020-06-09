Construction worker killed after being hit by car

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said one man was killed Tuesday morning after being hit by a car.

They said the Bloomington man was a construction worker directing traffic on U.S. Route 24, just east of Gridley. Troopers said the driver was going westbound on Rt. 24 when he hit the man with the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Troopers said the driver of the car was charged with failure to yield to a construction worker and speeding.