Construction to begin on U of I streets to upgrade lighting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Urbana announced on Tuesday that construction will begin on Nov. 1 to improve the lighting of two streets on the University of Illinois campus.

The construction will take place on Mathews Avenue between Springfield Avenue and Oregon Street and on Oregon St. between Mathews Ave. and Goodwin Avenue.

The main part of the construction project is expected to run through Jan. 22, 2022.

Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through the construction area should the road be open to traffic. Any part of the road that is closed to traffic should not be driven on and drivers should not park at bagged parking meters reserved for construction activities.

Questions and concerns can be made to Urbana Transportation Engineer Shannon Beranek at 217-384-2342 or via email. More information about the construction project can be found on online.