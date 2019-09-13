Construction starts on Amtrak platform

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Getting off and on trains will soon be easier at the Mattoon Depot. Construction work has started on an Amtrak passenger platform project.

The new platform will stretch from the depot north to the Richmond Avenue Bridge. I’ll provide more room for long trains to drop off and pick up passenger without needing to move forward mid-process. The platform will also be raised to the height of the bottom step on Amtrak passenger cars.

Also out at the depot, construction is almost finished on a new storage building. It will house equipment for special events at the building.