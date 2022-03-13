SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads throughout the Springfield will see lane closures and detours this week as roadwork either starts or continues.

North Grand Avenue between 19th Street and Albany will be closed Monday through Thursday for sewer repairs. The work itself is in the Village of Grandview’s jurisdiction, but will impact City of Springfield Streets. Traffic will be detoured around the construction zone on Sangamon Avenue.

South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11st Streets will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and so will Chatham Road between Barberry Drive and Old Jacksonville Road.