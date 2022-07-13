CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Construction on Urbana Park District’s new pavilion is set to soon begin.

In 2020, the park received a $750,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. They will be using the money to build the all-weather pavilion for park goers to use year-round. The pavilion will have retractable sides, a fireplace, and a new restroom.

“I think it will be a great improvement,” said Project Manager Andy Rosseau. “Certainly better for our camp programs and then to provide, kind of, an outdoor hub for environmental education outside of the nature center would a big benefit to the community as a whole.”

Construction is set to start in mid-August. It’s anticipated to go through the fall and wrap up in early winter.