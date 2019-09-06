Construction on city streets

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– While the city waits to take on future capital projects, they are getting some other jobs out of the way. Several streets in the heart of the city are being worked right now.

A sewer replacement project is underway on Walnut Street. The Springfield Public Works Department said this will set the way for the street to made into a two lane road with bike lanes. Spruce Street was just changed into a two way street. This change was apart of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project.

Although that project is receiving around 122 million dollars from the capital bill, Public Works said this improvement was in the works before the bill was signed.

“That work was already well underway before the capital bill and this just helps us along with that but the reconfiguration of Spruce Street was not directly tied to that,” said Public Works engineer David Wentworth.

The construction on Spruce Street is happening because of the Laurel Street underpass which will be apart of the rail project.

Public Works tells WCIA work on the Fifth and Sixth Street underpass is scheduled to being this fall. That portion of the project is covered by a federal grant. Capital bill funding will go towards remaining portions of the project.