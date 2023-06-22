URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This empty six-acre field is going to look completely different by next year. Carle Foundation Hospital, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers, and the U of I are working together to help the homeless.

But it isn’t just for anybody without a home.

The 30 tiny homes that are coming to this lot are for those who are hard to house and medically fragile. All of the houses will be single-family homes– fully equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room, and storage.

Organizers say the $7 million project won’t just uplift the community’s homeless population; it will help to improve the entire area.

“Isn’t it wonderful to live in a community that can come together to provide a resource like this? We have had a gap in our housing system for so long,” said Claudia Lennhoff, Champaign County Health Care Consumers Executive Director. “There are just some people who sort of fall through the cracks and our current system doesn’t work for them. And they happen to be the most vulnerable people of all.”

The Carle Mobile Health and Grocery Units will rotate through the village, but it won’t just be for the people living here. People living in the surrounding community will benefit from these services as well.

She says we all heard the phrase, ‘it takes a village,’ but in this case, it’ll take the community to first build that village.

