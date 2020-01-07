Construction continues for wind farm

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction continues for a wind farm near Newman.

The Harvest Ridge Farm is going up just north of Newman. Blades for the turbines are starting to make their way to the site. One was spotted being delivered Tuesday morning.

Some in Newman say the wind farm will be an eye-sore and creates challenges for farmers trying to do their jobs around the turbines. However, EDP Renewables says the wind farm will power more than 70,000 homes in Illinois and increase tax revenue by millions. The wind farm should start producing power by February.