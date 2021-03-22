Construction complete for Carle Hospital’s new MRI scanner

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction for a powerful MRI scanner at Carle Hospital is finally complete.

WCIA first gave you a look at it in the fall when crews lowered the main piece of it–a 37,000 pound magnet–into the hospital. It is called the Seven Tesla MRI. It is the only one in the state and is the strongest one out there.

It lets doctors scan in greater detail. Carle’s clinical imaging director compares the quality to an HD flat-screen versus an old box television.

“On the modern TV set, the images will be crisper. They will be less grainy and have better color depth,” said Bruce Damon.

Carle VP of Research Jennifer Eardley said, “To really help us develop new solutions for their care, and look at new ways to treat the disease, more effective treatments.”

They said it could lead to better diagnoses and breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, muscular dystrophy, traumatic brain injuries and much more.

The MRI will also be used in partnership with the University of Illinois for the Champaign-Urbana population study. It will be the world’s largest database for brain imaging studies.