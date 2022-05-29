SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road and lane closures in Springfield that were in place last week will continue this week as crews continue repairs, construction and maintenance.

Hilltop Road between Rochester Road and Alder Wood Drive will remain closed until Wednesday. On Thursday, the closure on Hilltop will shift to between Alder Wood and Buckeye Drive.

The demolition of a parking garage at 4th and Washington Streets is also resulting in the closure of the parking lanes and sidewalks surrounding the garage. Those closures will remain in place until demolition is complete on June 10.

Southbound 5th Street will remain reduced to three lanes between Broad Place and Iles Avenue. Northbound 6th Street will also remain reduced to three lanes of traffic between Broad and Wellesley Avenue. The underpasses of South Grand Avenue and Cook Street between 9th and 11th Streets will continue to see intermittent lane closures.

Inlet and manhole adjustments will continue on Chatham Road this week, as will concrete work on the following roads:

Ash Street (between 10th and 15th Streets)

15th Street (between Laurel and Ash Streets)

Seacroft Road

Southport Lane

Wentworth Drive

Taylor Avenue (between Cornell and Stanford Avenues)

City Water, Light and Power will continue tree trimming on the following roads:

Bruns Lane to Emporia Avenue between Horseshoe Drive and Heather Hill

Myrtle Street to Prospect Avenue between 1 st Street and State Street

Street and State Street Iles Avenue to Wabash Avenue between Chatham Road and Thayer Avenue

The City of Springfield has also announced that the planned replacement of the bridge carrying Churchill Road over Old Jacksonville Branch will not start on time and is postponed until further notice.