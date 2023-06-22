URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The U of I campus has been a little quieter recently, and not just because many students are home for the summer.

In the spring, crews started construction at Altgeld and Illini Halls near Wright Street and the Alma Mater statue.

Now, the scaffolding is up and a construction team is working on the outside. They’re cleaning the sandstone and bringing out more of Altgeld’s natural color.

The construction is stopping the chimes from ringing for now, but musicians are working on a project to keep the music alive. It starts with creating CDs and a webpage with recorded songs.

“It could be an entertainment thing, maybe someone would be interested in it as a research project, a news story,” Michael Broussard, the chimesmaster, said. “I think it has so many applications beyond just the idea of trying to get CDs in people’s hands for the sake of doing it.”

He also said the recording could serve as a preservation project and something that future generations can listen to.

The songs are already recorded, but it’ll take a few months to get the CDs and webpage up.

As for the construction progress, you can follow along the progress at this link.

For project details, click here. Learn about Altgeld’s history here.