SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — People at Burwash Park in Savoy on Friday can expect to see some construction as crews perform what the village said is “much needed improvement.”

The park’s main parking lot will be closed as crews strip, repave and mark the parking lot. In addition the tennis courts will be reconstructed and the aging pavilion will be replaced.

The park will remain open to pedestrians, but they are advised to avoid the construction area and be patient as the work is completed.