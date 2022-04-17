HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction on Thompson Avenue is expected to begin this week as part of a more than $990,000 project.

The construction zone will span from the CSX railroad crossing to 9th Street. Concrete curbs and gutters will be replaced and the road will be resurfaced. The road will remain open during construction, but will be reduced to one lane at times.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone. Construction begins on Wednesday and is expected to wrap up in late August after 55 working days.